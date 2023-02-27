Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), has visited Mrs. Bina Jennifer Efidi, the woman who was wounded by suspected thugs at her polling unit in Ikate area of Surulere local government area of Lagos State during the presidential and National Assembly election held on Saturday.

It was reported that people suspected thugs unleashed terror on the voters in the polling unit because of their history of not supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The hoodlums were said to have hit Mrs. Efidi with a bottle causing huge laceration on her face, but due to the cooperation of residents of the area, she was taken for treatment and returned to cast her vote after first aid treatment was administered on her.

The picture of Mrs. Efidi casting her vote with a plastered face and dripping blood went viral on social media yesterday. She was described as the hero of the election.

Adediran described her action as an encouragement to all Nigerians and Lagosians alike, saying the resilience of the citizen to change the government cannot be broken by any act of intimidation.

Adediran who extends hands of support to Mrs. Efidi in seeking proper medical attention, enjoined the people of Lagos to remain resolute on their readiness to vote out the APC and install a government that will birth a breath of fresh air in the state.