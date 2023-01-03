Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association (YYSA) has dismissed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi in the 2023 general election, saying the endorsement is inconsequential and won’t affect the chances of All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election.

The association’s national president, Comrades Habib Olalekan Hammed and national secretary, Olawale Ajao while reacting to Obasanjo’s purported endorsement on Monday in Ibadan, said ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter didn’t come as a surprise.

According to the youth, “You can’t have a tree in your compound and be unaware of its fruit. Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter didn’t come as a surprise to us.

“His conviction in the letter against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others was just to spite. Chief Obasanjo dislikes people breaking his records and he has always been like that. Let’s revisit history.

“During his regime as a Head of State, Chief Obafemi Awolowo a Yoruba man and an Ogun State indigene contested presidential election, Obasanjo antagonized him and supported Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1989.

“In 1993, he extended his malevolence to Chief M. K.O Abiola who is also from his state telling people that Abiola was not a messiah.

“Meanwhile, the letter he wrote to endorse Peter Obi and abase APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one of his (Obasanjo) usual deeds as a malignant. It has no iota of effect on Tinubu’s chance of becoming Nigeria president,” the youth declared.