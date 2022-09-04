Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, founder and chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, and other dignitaries, on Saturday, graced the 10th year remembrance service of Late Chief Jeremiah Aghedo Ighodalo in Ewohimi, Esan South-East local government area of Edo State.

Late Chief Ighodalo is father of Asue Ighodalo, chairman of Sterling Bank and Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, and others.

Recalling the impact the late Chief Ighodalo made in his life and the lives of Bendelites in Ibadan, Obaseki said: “We are here to celebrate our father, he meant so much to us, not only in Ewohimi but in the old Bendel State.

“Here was a man when education was very rare in this country. He went to school and decided to pull his whole clan out of ignorance into education; those of us who went to school in Ibadan got to know him as a unifier.”

The Governor added: “He was a beacon to all Midwesterners and Edo people, he was a unifier. We thank God for his life and his values.

“I thank God for Baba’s life, what we are seeing today is evidence of the way he lived and evidence of the values he propagated in his lifetime, he brought everybody together.”

In his vote of thanks, chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, expressed the family’s gratitude to the guests that came from different parts of the country and beyond to honor them with their presence.

“I am overwhelmed by the number of people here to honor our family and I thank everybody for coming,” the Sterling Bank Chairman said, and acknowledged the support of Governor Obaseki to him and his family since his father’s passing.

Other guests at the service were the Attorney General of Edo State, Wole Iyamu, SAN, other civil commissioners and permanent secretary Government House and Protocol, Mrs. Julie Olatunji.

The service featured song renditions, Bible reading and was rounded off with prayers at the grave side of Late Chief Ighodalo.