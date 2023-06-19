Obaseki Raises Concern Over Nigeria’s $500m Annual Dairy Import Spends

Nigeria is spending about N500million annually on importation of dairy products, hence, the need to refocus on agriculture and production to drive economic growth and development, says Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The governor said this when he received a team of Heifer International, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.

He noted that, his government is prioritising agricultural production, sustaining investment in the sector to boost the state’s economy, tackle food insecurity and create wealth for citizens.

According to him, “we have a small State of about five million people, 70 percent of the people are under the age of 35 years, and need to make them know and understand that we don’t have the dollars to import food anymore as Nigeria spends about half a billion US dollars importing dairy products.”

Obaseki said: “Food and food security is very huge, particularly protein sufficiency for the mass of our people, especially children. We are a rich country with a rich and huge population and at some point in our history, we turned from agricultural production as we found crude oil and felt we have enough petrol, naira, and dollars to keep ourselves going forgetting that sometimes in our life we need to produce what we will eat.