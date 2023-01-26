Abuja Leadership Centre of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) will tomorrow host the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in a Leadership Townhall meeting designed to engage with the country’s leading political gladiators.

The centre’s director, Professor Philip Afaha, said in a statement that, “On Friday, 27th January, 2023, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party will mount our podium to contribute to the ongoing conversations on 2023 elections at the prestigious Social Sciences Auditorium of our great University.”

“Peter Obi’s appearance, follows the earlier townhall meeting which featured Mike Igini, Clement Nwankwo and Umaru Ndatsu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve also written to all the presidential candidates to take advantage of our centre’s townhall,” he noted.

The Abuja Leadership Centre is also poised to be the fulcrum for conversation on public governance and leadership in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre is a fully funded leadership research and training hub in Abuja, first of its kind in Africa and tailored like the Harvard Kennedy School in the US and other top leadership institutes across the world. It currently runs Masters and PhD programmes in various leadership courses.