Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi said the government must stop financial indiscipline and by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development

He stated this against the backdrop of an approval by government for the construction of hostels in 12 tertiary Institutions at a meagre N1 billion.

Urging the embrace financial discipline, Obi decried the allocation of N1 billion for the hostels while the

National Assembly Car Parks and National Assembly Recreational Facilities got N6 billion and N4 billion respectively.

Reacting on his X handle, Obi said, “As the giant of Africa which we are, I remain concerned about our fiscal indiscipline as a nation. Imagine the situation in our Education sector where the global average of Secondary School enrollment is above 80%, while in Nigeria it is 28%.

“The global Average of Tertiary School enrollment is above 55%, while Nigeria is less than 15%. Yet our budget for the National Assembly Car Parks is N6 billion. The budget for the National Assembly Recreational Facilities is N4 billion.

“Approved for the Construction of Hostels in 12 tertiary Institutions is just N1 billion. It is time for us to stop this financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritizing the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development,” he said.