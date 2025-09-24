Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has strongly denied viral social media images suggesting he recently met with United States President Donald Trump and transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Wednesday, Obi described the pictures and the narratives attached to them as “fake, doctored, and entirely false.”

“My attention has been drawn to some pictures currently circulating on social media, falsely portraying meetings I never had,” the former Anambra State governor said.

“One of such images purports to show me with US President Donald Trump, alongside a fabricated claim that he praised me. Another seeks to depict me with MC Oluomo in his office. Let me state categorically that both pictures are fake and doctored, and the accompanying stories are entirely false. I have not met Mr Trump recently, nor have I had any such meeting with MC Oluomo.”

Obi lamented that such fabrications reflect the persistent dangers of fake news and disinformation in the country, warning that they were deliberately designed to mislead and distract the public.

“These fabrications highlight the persistent dangers of fake news and disinformation in our society. They are not only misleading but deliberately designed to confuse, misguide, and distract the public,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor cautioned Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant despite growing disinformation campaigns.

He urged people to verify information before sharing them online and to resist spreading propaganda that undermines truth and integrity.

“Nigerians and the international community must remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and resist the culture of propaganda that undermines truth and integrity,” Obi stated.

He also clarified that he would have made such meetings known personally through his official platforms, if indeed occurred.

According to him, his politics has never been built around cheap publicity or external validation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if I had such meetings, I would have personally made them public on my X handle. My politics has never been about seeking praise or cheap publicity; it is about confronting the real problems of Nigeria and working towards solutions grounded in integrity, accountability, and transparency,” he said.

Obi reaffirmed his political philosophy and explained that his focus remained on improving the lives of suffering Nigerians through governance that tackles insecurity, strengthens the rule of law, revamps education and healthcare as well as lifting millions out of poverty.

“My politics is strictly focused on addressing the plight of the suffering Nigerians, by tackling insecurity, rule of law, education, healthcare, and pulling millions out of poverty,” he declared.