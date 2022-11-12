The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to vote based on ethnicity and religion in the 2023 general elections.

Obi gave the advice at the palace of the Oba of Benin when he paid him a courtesy call in continuation of his presidential campaign in the state.

Obi said his campaign had been going round the country with a view to saving her from her present predicament, adding that Nigerians want to take the country back from a few individuals.

He added: “We want to save this country from its present predicament, and that is why we have been going round the country. It is now the turn of Nigerians to take back their country from few individuals. The next year election should not be based on ethnicity, it shouldn’t be on religion.”

Obi who promised to run a responsible government, adding, “We want a government that is responsible, and we are exactly going to do that. I assure you that in our government, we will work; we will talk to the people and Royal fathers like you; we will give them voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, the Oba of Benin, while praying for Peter Obi and his team, expressed surprise that even with the realities on ground, some persons were still saying Obidients exist only on social media.

The Oba said: “When you ask a little child, such child will say Obident; even the old with gray hairs are chanting Obident, of course we know the youths are at the front burner, so I wonder why some persons are saying Obidents only exist on social media.”