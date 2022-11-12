The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday said he was contesting election into the senate to change the country’s budgetary system.

Oshiomhole who spoke at the flag off of the APC campaign in Auchi, Edo North said the move would allow the budget work for the people.

The former Edo State governor noted that he was not seeking victory at the polls to become a senator that would impact positively on the lives of the people instead of sharing motorcycles, tricycles and grinding machines to youths and widows all in the name of constituency project.

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people. I want to be a senator that will impact positively in the lives of the people. I am not going there to share grinding machines for widows, buying motorcycles or tricycles to10 out of 10,000 youths. I don’t need to be a senator to support windows and youths. I have done that and I am still doing that. Today, I am paying school fee for people who do not have money to go to school”.

He said if he can fight on the street for the ordinary Nigerians, he would even fight harder on the floor of the Assembly to ensure that Edo North Senatorial district and Nigeria benefit more from the national Assembly.

“I can’t have N500 million for constituency project and share motorcycles and grinding machines, that is not lawmaking” he said.

He urged Nigerians to vote for a person with proven track record of performance in his previous position held in his political careers, noting that among the those contesting for president, the candidate of the APC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu stands out as a great performance.

According to him, the candidates of the Labour Party Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar can’t unit Nigeria, adding that they are serial defectors who can’t be entrusted with Nigeria.