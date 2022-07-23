The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the killing of Rev Father John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese by bandits in Kaduna.

In a statement made available by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, Obi said Fr Chietnum’s death was among the many needless bloodletting in the country arising from poor leadership that need to be changed.

He said the daily killing of Nigerian youths across the country made it imperative that youths must rise in unison, irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country.

Obi also decried the yet unexplained reason for the massacre of over 20 youths in Mgbidi area of Imo State and lamented that the value placed on human lives in this country is extremely poor and worthless.

The former Anambra State governor said no blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they would all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.

Until his death, Rev Chietnum was the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Jema’a area and the coordinating CAN chairman, Southern Kaduna and was a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria.

Obi expressed regret that he was unable to attend the burial of Fr Chietnum but sent heart felt condolences to the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community in the country.