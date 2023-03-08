The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, and other chieftains of the party, have stormed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja to witness its proceedings on Wednesday.

Obi was accompanied to the Tribunal by the national chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure, and Senator Victor Umeh, among other chieftains.

During the Court proceedings on Wednesday, the Tribunal is expected to deliver ruling on the move by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to vary the orders granted to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by the appellate court to inspect the election materials used for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Counsels to Atiku and the PDP, Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Emeka Etiaba, SAN, amongst others, are present in court.

Onyinyechi Ikpeazu, Onyinyechi Ikpeazu, SAN and Alex Ejesieme SAN, and Alex Ejesieme, SAN, are representing Obi and the LP while Omosanya Popoola, and Akintola Makinde are representing Tinubu and the APC, while Tanimu Inuwa, SAN is INEC’s lawyer in the matter.

The Tribunal was yet to commence sitting as of the time of this report.

