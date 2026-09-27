The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has questioned the whereabouts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had departed Abuja on August 30 for London for a three-week annual leave and was to return to Nigeria after the vacation but the president subsequently extended his vacation as the presidency announced that he is expected to return to Nigeria at the weekend.

However, Obi took to his X handle page on Sunday asking: ‘Where is Nigeria’s President?’ after he claimed to have watched “the eloquent and remarkable address of Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, at the 81st UNGA in New York, United States.

According to a statement by the Peter Obi Media Reach, the former Anambra governor said, “Here is the remarkable address delivered by Ghana’s dynamic President, John Dramani Mahama, at the 81st UNGA.

“As the international community commends this distinguished leader, many are asking: Where is the President of Africa’s most populous nation, a country of more than 200 million people—more than Ghana—whose leader has been absent from the global stage for three consecutive UNGAs?”

Obi argued that Ngeria’s President, who ought to be representing and guiding the continent at the international level, has not attended any of these three global gatherings.

“Where is he, particularly at a time when the country faces significant challenges both domestically and internationally?

“Although our Vice President, Kashim Shettima, was present, the question remains: where is the President? “Let us continue to pray for his return and for his leadership in addressing the many challenges confronting the nation, but let us hope that a New Nigeria is possible and will be O-K,” Obi added.