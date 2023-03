Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has won the polling unit where Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State cast his votes on Saturday.

In the results for the Kofa Sarki Jukun polling unit 004 released yesterday, Labour Party (LP) scored 210 votes, while APC got 37 and PDP 64.

Ishaku and Gen Theophilus Danjuma are two prominent people from Takum local government area of Taraba State. Ishaku is the North East coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council.