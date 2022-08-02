Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has shut down all social media handles in his name and debunked all fake news posted in the purported platforms.

According to Baba-Ahmed, he doesn’t have a verified social media handle in the last 10 years adding that any account in his name is fake. Baba-Ahmed, who said he has complained to the owners of the social media platforms concerning fake accounts in his name, added that the matter is yet to be resolved.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Baba-Ahmed said more imposters are opening social media accounts in his name.

“I have suffered the consequences of the damage being done on my name in the social media. They want to disparage me, stain my image and pitch me against noble religious organization. The rising profile of Peter Obi in the coming election has made some people jittery. I’ve not been active on social media in the last 10 years. For 10 years, because I had issues with my account from day one, I laid a complaint for them to fix it but it has not been done, ” Baba-Ahmed said while responding to questions.

“Up to this moment, I do not have a verified social media handle,” Baba-Ahmed said, adding that some of the fake social media platforms purportedly in his name are fake which are either misspelled or use wrong pictures.

But they are all fake,” Baba-Ahmed said, adding that his campaign and that of the Labour Party is not on religious basis, adding that the target is the Nigerian project. Our campaign is about Nigeria and not for self,” Baba-Ahmed said while debunking any comment made on fake social media platforms bearing his name.

“Impostors had right from inception of the various social media platforms opened accounts in my name before me. I wrote several complaints accordingly which were never attended to satisfactorily. This situation remained for nearly a decade, and I decided to rather be inactive on the platforms till my complaints were resolved. On 24 May 2022 I withdrew from Kaduna State Governorship Primaries under the PDP on grounds of divergent principles. From 25 Jun 2022 I began receiving indications of a possible Calling to Serve my Nation again this time under Labour Party which culminated in my Unveiling on 8 July 2022.

“I was interviewed by the BBC immediately after the event, only to find the contents of the interview misrepresented by another social media page. A complaint