Oborevwori Condoles With Diri, Bayelsans Over Supporters Club Members’ Death

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori has sent a condolence message to his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri on the death of some members of the state’s contingent to the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Final taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Bayelsa supporters’ team were on transit to Asaba when a bus in the entourage was involved in a fatal crash along Kwale-Asaba Road leading to the death of four members of the supporters club with seven others sustaining injuries.

The Women FA Championship Final is scheduled to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba. Oborevwori in a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Festus Ahon, condoled with the families of the deceased, the Government and people of Bayelsa on the unfortunate incident and prayed for quick healing and recovery of the injured.

He said that the unfortunate incident was regrettable and had caused great pain to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the souls of the departed.

“A few hours ago, I was informed of the unfortunate accident involving members of the Bayelsa State supporters’ club on their way to Asaba for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Final taking place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium,