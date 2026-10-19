Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ede Dafinone and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Dennis Guwor, have mourned former governor Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, describing him as a detribalised leader whose contributions to the state’s development would remain indelible.

Uduaghan died in the early hours of Monday, October 19, 2026, aged 71, a few days before his 72nd birthday. He served as governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

A statement signed by his son, Toju Anire Uduaghan, on behalf of the family, announced his death on Monday.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori sympathised with the late governor’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Delta State over the loss.

Oborevwori recalled Uduaghan’s years in office, noting that he made significant contributions to infrastructure development across the state.

He described the former governor as a detribalised leader who looked beyond ethnic differences and worked towards the overall development of Delta State.

The governor said Uduaghan’s years of public service had left a lasting mark on the state, adding that his death was a loss to Delta State and Nigeria.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul and asked God to comfort his wife, children, family members, the Itsekiri nation and all those mourning him.

Similarly, Senator Ede Dafinone, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District, expressed profound sadness over Uduaghan’s death, describing him as a distinguished statesman whose contributions to the state’s development would not be forgotten.

In a condolence statement issued on Monday, Dafinone said the former governor’s death was a great loss to Delta State and the country.

He noted that Uduaghan’s years of service as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and two-term governor demonstrated his commitment to public service and good governance.

According to the senator, Uduaghan would be remembered for his inclusive leadership, infrastructural development and efforts to promote unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse ethnic groups in Delta State.

Dafinone said the former governor’s legacy transcended political and ethnic boundaries, adding that his contributions to the state’s development would continue to be remembered.

“His years as Commissioner for Health, Secretary to the State Government and two-term Governor reflected his commitment to public service and good governance,” the senator said.

On behalf of his family and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Dafinone extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, his children and the entire Uduaghan family.

He also commiserated with Governor Oborevwori, the Delta State Government and the Itsekiri nation over the loss.

The senator prayed that God would grant the bereaved family and the people of Delta State the strength to bear the loss and grant the deceased eternal rest.

The statement was signed by Dafinone and dated October 19, 2026.

Also mourning, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Dennis Guwor, described Uduaghan’s death as a painful loss to Delta State and the country.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, Guwor said the former governor’s experience and counsel as an elder statesman remained invaluable.

“His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan was a passionate leader whose vision and policies contributed to the development of Delta State and positively affected the lives of many people. His passing is a great loss to the state and the nation,” he said.

On behalf of his family, the people of Warri South-West Constituency and the Delta State House of Assembly, Guwor extended condolences to Uduaghan’s wife, Roli, his children, the entire Uduaghan family, friends, political associates and the people of Delta State.

He urged them to take solace in the enduring legacies the former governor left behind.

“On behalf of the Delta State House of Assembly, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of our departed former governor and the entire people of Delta State. We share in their grief over the loss of this distinguished elder statesman and pray that God grants the family and all those mourning the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Guwor said.

The Speaker noted that Uduaghan had played key roles in the state’s administration, serving as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003 and Secretary to the State Government from 2003 to 2007 before becoming governor in May 2007.

Uduaghan served two terms as governor and left office in 2015.

Guwor also prayed for the peaceful repose of the former governor’s soul.