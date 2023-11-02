Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has emerged the winner of the maiden edition of the Climate Change Champion Award by Nurses Across Borders International.

This was made known to newsmen during a courtesy visit to the governor by the executive president and chief executive officer of the Nurses Across Borders International, Pastor Peters Omoragbon.

Oborevwori was selected ahead of his contemporaries due to his visible and impactful efforts in combating climate change in the state.

Oborevwori is said to have implemented measures that mitigated the impact of flooding in vulnerable persons’ areas through the clearing of waterways and drainage systems in the state.

He has also ensured the provision of Internally Displaced Camps to people displaced from their habitat as a result of the increased flooding in the state.

Already, the governor has accepted the invitation and assured of his physical presence at the COP 28 side event slated for November 11, 2023 at the Blue Zone SE Room on the theme: “Building Partnership in Promoting Public Health Through Ecological Restoration. What is at Stake?”