A former caretaker chairman of Ado local government area of Benue State, James Oche, has been inaugurated as a Federal Commissioner for the Public Complaints by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a brief inauguration ceremony at the Senate Wing of the National Assembly, the Commissioners were charged by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio to live up to the expectations of their appointments.

Others who have been inaugurated include; Bashir Abubakar representing Kaduna State who has been named as the Commissioner-in Chief, Hon. Musa Dikko representing the FCT, Mr. Adamu Yusuf representing Borno State, Abbas Garba representing Plateau State and Barr. Bar. Ineye Binqwari representing Bayelsa among other.

Reacting to the development, Mr. James Oche described his recommendation, appointment and inauguration as an act of God Almighty.

He commended the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the entire Senate of for finding them worthy of the appointment.

Mr. Oche also appreciated Senator representing Benue South District, Sen. Abba Moro (Ph.D), the Minority Leader of the Senate for his steadfast commitment that saw to the actualization of this uncommon feat.

He thanked the government and people of Benue State for the opportunity to serve in the capacity of Federal Commissioner and promised to live way up to the expectations of his office.