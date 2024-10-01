Kogi State governor, Ahmed Ododo has called on Nigerian youths to play active role towards strengthening the national identity and promoting economic growth, social cohesion, and political stability in the country.

Governor Ododo made the call on Tuesday in his address to mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day celebration in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

He stressed the need for the Nigerian youths to be actively involved in nation-building by joining hands with the leadership to secure the country’s success.

Ododo who was represented by the Auditor General for local government, Mr Yakubu Adabenege, urged the youths to embrace their roles as the drivers of the nation’s future.

He further stressed the importance of unity and collective effort in building a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, youths should play active role in the process of constructing and strengthening a national identity, institutions, and infrastructure to promote economic growth, social cohesion, and political stability.

Ododo emphasised the vital role young people play in the nation’s development and called for increased innovation, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility among the youth.

“The future of Nigeria rests in your hands. It is only by joining hands that we can make Nigeria succeed. We must move beyond the challenges of today and work together to create a better tomorrow,” he counseled.

The governor further commended the resilience and potential of Kogi and Nigerian youth, and urged them to take advantage of opportunities in various sectors like technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, to drive the country’s transformation.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and development through various initiatives aimed at harnessing their talents and ideas for national progress.

Earlier, the Kogi Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Monday Anyebe, emphasised the critical role of Nigerian youth in the country’s future.

Speaking on the theme: “From Independence to Innovation: The Youth as Catalyst for Nigeria’s Transformation,” Anyebe stressed the importance of empowering the young people as the key drivers of national development.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey since gaining independence in 1960, Anyebe acknowledged both the challenges and achievements, noting that that despite setbacks, the nation’s resolve to progress remains steadfast.

Anyebe praised Governor Ododo for his vision for youth empowerment while highlighting the administration’s priority for youth development by fostering an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, skills development, and technological advancement.

For his part, the representative of the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Hon. Abdulrazaq Suleiman, praised the youths of Kogi State for their resilience and support for the administration, urging them to continue to be worth ambassadors of the state.