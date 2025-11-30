The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a notorious cult group known as “Sai Malam” during a targeted operation carried out by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit on Friday.

The arrests follow heightened public concern over the growing activities of the cult group across the state.

In a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmad Rufai, the principal suspect, Usman Shu’aibu, and two others were in custody and “have since provided detailed confessions regarding the group’s activities.”

DSP Rufai disclosed that preliminary investigations showed that the group recruited unsuspecting youths via a private WhatsApp platform called ‘Red Chamber’, which was used to lure members into criminal and immoral conduct.

According to the police, the cult’s operations allegedly include “witchcraft and ritualist practices, the pursuit of demonic powers, acts of homosexuality, organised thuggery and violence.”

Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Ahmed Musa, assured the public that intensified action would be taken against the group and similar criminal networks.

“We want to assure the good people of Sokoto that we have been listening to their concerns. The arrest of these suspects is a clear demonstration that their calls for action have been answered. Our efforts have disrupted a key cell of this notorious group, and we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen,” he said.

The Command also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s smartphone and social media activities and promptly report any suspicious behaviour or peer influence to security agencies.

Police authorities added that efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the group, while appealing for continued public cooperation through the provision of credible and timely information.