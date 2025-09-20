The duo of Endurance Ofem and Olumide Akintokun has been elected to serve on the board of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF). Ofem will continue in his role as Athletes’ Representative, while Akintokun joins as Technical Representative.

The elections took place in a calm and transparent atmosphere at the media centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium yesterday, allowing stakeholders to observe the democratic process. Endurance Ofem successfully secured re-election for a third consecutive term as the Athletes’ Representative, amassing an impressive 30 votes. His challenger, Chineze Onwizurike, garnered only six votes, underscoring Ofem’s strong support within the cricket community.

On the other hand, Olumide Akintokun was elected unopposed, stepping into his new role as Technical Representative on the board of NCF.

Speaking after his reelection, Ofem articulated his unwavering commitment to prioritising player welfare and the development of performance pathways to secure the future of Nigerian cricket.

“The first thing we must focus on is the welfare of our players,” he remarked. “We need to address crucial issues such as insurance, medical support, concussion management, and ensuring that ambulances are readily available at every cricket match. Over the last eight years, we have prioritised player welfare, and in collaboration with the president, we anticipate continuing this vital work with even greater focus and dedication.”

As both new board members prepare to assume their roles, the cricketing community is hopeful for a renewed commitment to excellence and growth within the sport in Nigeria.