The Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Senator David Mark has expressed profound sorrow over the death of a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh, describing him as one of the nation’s finest and most fertile minds.

Chief Ogbeh passed away at his Abuja residence on Saturday at the age of 78.

In a statement on Saturday in Abuja by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, the former President of the Senate said he was visibly moved by the passage of the elder statesman, describing his demise as a personal and national loss.

“I have lost a dependable brother and friend,” Mark lamented, adding that Ogbeh’s death was a “huge blow to our national political firmament.”

Recalling his contributions to Nigeria’s political and social development, Mark praised the late elder statesman as a man of rare conviction, forthrightness, and unwavering moral compass.

“Chief Ogbeh was among the rare breed of political leaders who genuinely believed in the unity of Nigeria — a nation where no citizen should be oppressed or denied the opportunity to fulfil their dreams. He preached justice, fairness, and equity. He was morally upright even in the face of adversity,” he said.

He further described Ogbeh as “one of the nation’s finest and most fertile minds — a man who gave his all in service to both our country and humanity.”

Ogbeh, a seasoned politician and technocrat, served as Minister of Communications during the Second Republic under President Shehu Shagari, and later as Minister of Agriculture under late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mark extended his condolences to the government and people of Benue State, as well as the Ogbeh family, urging them to take solace in the knowledge that their patriarch lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.