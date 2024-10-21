Advertisement

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has expressed confidence that the forthcoming Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival, set to take place from December 19 to 24 this year, will be the largest cultural and tourism event in Nigeria.

Speaking during a private dinner and fundraising event at the Imperial Heritage Hotel, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Sunday, Oba Olaoye stated that the carnival’s activities would captivate not only the locals but also culture and tourism enthusiasts from around the country.

The 21st Soun of Ogbomoso Land explained that the carnival is part of his 25-year Development Plan for Ogbomoso. He emphasised that the event aims to unite the people of Ogbomoso and deepen their love for their hometown and traditional institution.

“The economic potential in Ogbomoso is vast, and my vision as a king is to inspire the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso to turn our communities around and transform Ogbomosoland into a model city,” Oba Olaoye said.

“We want our people to love Ogbomoso because if they love their town, they will want to develop it. We want them to love their king because that will inspire them to invest in their communities,” he added.

Oba Olaoye stressed that the carnival would significantly boost the commerce and economy of Ogbomoso and the surrounding areas. He also called on Ogbomoso indigenes at home and in the diaspora to support the event, both morally and financially.

Highlighting key aspects of the December carnival, the monarch noted that the event would include masquerades and the relocation of the Oole Oba Festival from January to December. “This is an annual program we want everyone to engage with, showcasing the beauty of our culture and tradition. The golf tournament is also part of it, contributing to both cultural pride and economic growth,” he said.

The Soun added that Obas from the five local government areas of Ogbomoso land are in full support of the initiative, which aims to return Ogbomoso to its rightful place among Nigerian cities. He also addressed the Egungun festival, calling for peaceful celebrations and the end of violent disruptions during masquerade performances.

Chairman of the planning committee, Dr. Oladejo Akanni, in his welcome address, said the six-day event is designed to highlight Ogbomosoland’s rich cultural heritage and promote tourism for economic development. He emphasized that the committee has planned a comprehensive lineup of events to ensure visitors and residents eagerly anticipate future editions.

The fundraising event, which attracted prominent Ogbomoso indigenes and other notable figures, was the third of its kind, following similar events in Abuja and Lagos. Among the attendees were businessmen, cultural enthusiasts, and representatives from various ethnic groups across Nigeria.