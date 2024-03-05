Daughter of the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Sam Ogbuku, Miss Crystal Enato Sam Ogbuku, has been inducted into the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Global Children Parliament.

At the induction in Lagos at the weekend, the spokesman of the organisation, Ambassador Emmanuel Nkweke said Miss Crystal Sam Ogbuku will be the first African child to be given such a prestigious award and will lead other African children to attend the international day of the girl child in Denmark later in the year.

Responding to the award, the child Ambassador said the award came as a surprise to her, and promised to do all it takes not to let children of her generation especially the African child down but work with the United Nations to foster peace amongst children of different nations to curb the menace of violent activities that have bedevilled the world in recent times, especially in the areas of child slavery or child labour, kidnapping and other ills.

Earlier, MD/CEO of NDDC, Chief Samuel Ogbuku and Mrs Amaba Sam-Ogbuku were also appointed as Eminent Peace Ambassadors by the International Association of World Peace Advocate (IAWPA) which is the biggest calling and the most outstanding recognition to individuals whose lives exemplify the ideal of living for the sake of others and who have dedicated themselves to promote universal moral values and the establishment of cultural value systems predicated on trust and peace.

The international director of IAWPA Worldwide, Professor Chidi Ehiriode, after presenting the award to them, said with the appointment, they have joined the league of prominent global citizens on the category of diplomats with prestigious status.

According to him, the appointment is in consonance with the UN General Declaration of the year 2001 to 2011 as “International Decade for Peace and Non-Violence and UNESSCO culture of peace as further enshrined in the UN Declaration of People’s Right to Peace.”

He congratulated them on the award stating that this is the first time the association recognised a family and that they are now Peace Advocates of the global community with exclusive rights to speak in favour of global peace against any act inimical to World Peace and are expected to participate in any of the 2024 UN events which includes UN women’s day on the 11th to 22nd of March at the UN Headquarters in New York USA and World Press day on the 3rd to 5th of May in Santiago, Chile.

In their separate remarks after receiving the award, Ambassador Sam Ogbuku said the award came as a surprise to him stating that in life we should all do our bit in our various domains to propagate peace by bringing succour to the lives of the needy ,the less privileged without expecting rewards and God in due time rewards such as the one his family has received.

On her part, Ambassador Mrs Amaba Sam-Ogbuku thanked the organisers and the UN for the appointment and awards especially for that of her daughter stating that she had over the years watched her daughter showcasing acts of kindness and maturity in solving issues at home, amongst her siblings, friends and others to foster peace when there are challenges and appreciated God for putting it in the heart of the association to honour her daughter.