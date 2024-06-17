Ad

Following a court order mandating it to halt the move to hike prices, MultiChoice has readjusted its subscription rates for DStv and GOtv users in Nigeria.

The company had vowed to challenge the order of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal’s ruling in Abuja after reporting a decline in its subscriber base in Nigeria, leading to the loss of over a million subscribers.

MultiChoice has reflected the readjustment on its company’s apps as at Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Due to the adjustments, DStv subscribers will now pay N29,500 instead of N37,000 for the Premium package, while Compact+ package subscribers can now pay N19,800 instead of the new price of N25,000.

The readjustment now have Compact Bouquet subscribers paying N12,500 previously being charged instead of N15,700, while Confam package subscribers will pay the old price of N7,400 instead of N9,300 per month.

For the Yanga package subscribers, old rate of N4,200 will be paid against N5,100 placed as new rate; while Padi subscribers will pay the former price of N2,950 instead of the N3,600.

Same goes for GOtv subscribers who are now required to pay the old rates of N12,500 for the Super+ package instead of N15,700.

GOtv Super users are required to pay N7,600 from N9,600, which the company charged; GOtv Max subscribers are to pay N5,700; GOtv Joli, N3,950; and N2,700 for GOtv Jinja.