The Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), has said it will engage investors in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone (OGFZ) to create job opportunities for youths of Onne Community in Eleme local government area of Rivers state.

This is as the authority promised to lift the level of OGFZ, in other to encourage Investors operating in the free zone as well as endorse global best practices that will aide the ease of doing business in the zone.

OGFZA managing director, Senator Tijjani Kaura, spoke at Onne when representatives of Onne Youth Congress led by their President Tobiah Tete paid him a courtesy visit at the authority’s office in Onne, Rivers state.

Kaura expressed gratitude to the youth for the courtesy visit and the support they have been giving to OGFZA, urging them to continue in that accord and with the same spirit of comradeship, cooperation and understanding.

He said: “It is when we cooperate and understand with each other, that we will make progress. When the need arises for something to be done for you, and it is within our capacity to do so, it will be done, but when it is not within our capacity, then I expect you to understand with us.

“I am sure, that Onne as at today, is no longer as it were many years ago. The Presence of OGFZA and several other investors working in the zone, have brought some development to you, the host community, which has helped transform Onne from rural community to a modern town, and we must continue on the pedestal of development for our mutual benefit.

“With regards to providing job opportunity for Onne Youths, I assure you that we will engage investors in the Free Zone to not only employ Onne Youths when they wish but to ask them to create the job openings and employ the youths, as nobody from outside the community should come and take the job that should ordinarily go to youths of the host community.”

Speaking during the visit, President of Onne Congress, Tobiah Tete, who congratulated the new OGFZA boss on his appointment, assured him that youths of the community will work peacefully and amicably with him as one of the host communities.

Tete expressed their plights, as youths of the host community, one of which was unemployment in the Free Zone.