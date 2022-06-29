Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, will lead other top government officials and Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival( OGSFEST) ambassadors to light up the OGSFEST Torch/Flame on the 21st of July 2022 at the Peace Park government Arcade, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

The International Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival in Nigeria is a platform designed to engender unity and showcase the impact of corporate social responsibility on the oil and gas sector in developing economies.

The project chairman, Godfrey Ajayi Sunday, disclosed this in a statement shared with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the 2022 edition is scheduled to take place in Uyo, with the theme” Uniting Stakeholders for Sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility Beyond Oil and Gas”.

According to him, the programme is intentionally conceptualized to bring together state governors from the oil-producing, oil pipeline-impacted, oil prospecting states, and key stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration for environmental developments.

While explaining the objectives of the organization, he said OGSFEST was initiated in 2018 as a response to the global oil transitioning campaign to mobilize stakeholders in the Oil and Gas economy

“To contribute to positive externalities for the host communities, environmental concerns, and the sustainability of existing and new corporate social responsibility programs through culture, education, and empowerment.

He, however, thanked stakeholders for their commitment to collaborative efforts in rebuilding a robust and engaging Oil and Gas Sector that will genuinely cater to the welfare of the citizens.