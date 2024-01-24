The speaker of the Ogun House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been impeached by 18 of the 26-member legislature.

His removal took place yesterday at the plenary presided over by the deputy speaker, Hon. Bolanle Ajayi.

The Assembly elected Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, who represents Odeda State Constituency in the Assembly, as the new speaker.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Adegoke Adeyanju an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, representing Yewa North 1 State Constituency, moved the motion for Oluomo’s impeachment which was seconded by another APC lawmaker, Ademola Adeniran, who represents Sagamu II State Constituency.

It was also gathered that Adeyanju had entered the Assembly chamber with the Maze in company of other lawmakers.

After his election as the new speaker, Elemide told newsmen that the people of the state should expect the best from him.

“We are law abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there has been changed in leadership.

“Eighteen members signed for me to be the speaker. People should remain calm. We are in custody of all the authorities of the House. We are saying that the new leadership will support the governor.

He clarified that Governor Dapo Abiodun knew nothing about the impeachment.

Also, Hon. Damilola Soneye, who represents Obafemi Owode State Constituency, saidt the Office of the Speaker is to be first among equals.

“The Speaker was impeached due to gross misconduct which bothers on high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against one another,” he said.