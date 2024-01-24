The frosty relationship between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu may not have ended as the weekly Tuesday Mass which holds at the Government House Chapel at the instance of Shaibu has been relocated to the new office of Shaibu outside the seat of government.

The mass which was held in the open field of the new deputy governor’s office along Commercial Avenue had in attendance Shaibu and his wife, civil servants attached to his office, some aides and political associates.

An official in the chapel said they got a directive from the senior special assistant to the governor on religious matters last Monday “to remove our things from the chapel including the station of the cross, the pulpit and other items.

“I told him I will inform the deputy governor for a directive on where to relocate the items and we went to remove them the following day. I was shocked when I started hearing that I went to do a video. They ordered us to remove our things which we did,” he said.

It was gathered that the chapel was undergoing renovation but investigation indicated that the same facility was recently renovated and repainted.

But Obaseki insisted that nothing like the relocation of the chapel had happened.

A statement by his special adviser on media projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the video in circulation was fabricated by mischief makers.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Government House chapel is very much in operation and attending to the spiritual needs of the occupants of the Government House.

“It is necessary to stress that the governor and his wife are ardent Christians and it is therefore illogical that they will shut down the Chapel in the Government House.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the rumour as it bears no iota of truth. The government will continue to promote religious freedom and harmony within the State.”