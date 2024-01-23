After Winning the Herbal Company of the year at the Ghana Nigeria Achiever Award, Green Remedies International Limited, the leading Herbal wellness brand in Nigeria has added another award to their trophy cabinet as they just won the Excellence in Business Category at the recently concluded Ogun State Business Award.

The award hosted by the Ogun Business Summit which was sponsored by Ijebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, IjebuBusiness School, and other top brands within and outside Ogun state Nigeria has many leading and top businesses across various industries in Nigeria in participation.

The Excellence in Business Award was presented to QuazeemAmuda, the Managing Director of Green Remedies International Ltd.

Green Remedies have had great success over the years in production of herbal Medicines that help people treats and cure various chronic and mild diseases with a wide distribution chain Across the Nation which has attracted various awards their way such as the Ghana Nigeria Business Awards for the Herbal Company of the Year, and many other notable recognitions.

Upon reaching out to the MD of the company, Quazeem Amudaexpressed how pleased he was about the award as well as the company’s recognition within Nigeria and the Africa continent.

He attributed the company’s success to the effort from his team of staff over the years and also the leadership of the company for steering them in the right direction.

In his word, Green Remedies International’s delivery coverage of herbal medicines is far beyond Nigeria. The company also cater for his African and Non-African customers from other continent of the world like Europe, Asia, America and many others who see great values in Natural Medicines by shipping and delivering herbal medicine to them anywhere in the world.

The company has partner with notable shipping companies to be sure of seamless and fast shipping to their out of Nigeria customers wherever in the world within 5 working days.

While asked how people can order the company’s product, Amuda mentioned that any customer who is interested in using the company’s herbal medicines to treat any disease can simply visit their official website on

www.greenremediesintl.com/shop

Or Follow and Send a DM on Instagram

@greenremedies_intl