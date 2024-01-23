Oxfam has announced a notable increase in the livelihood of some rural communities in Taraba State through poverty reduction, enhanced food and nutrition security.

The country director, Oxfam in Nigeria, Tijani Ahmed Hamza, made this announcement yesterday at the “PROSELL: Close-out review meeting and dissemination/knowledge sharing” workshop in Abuja.

Hamza said the project had been a beacon of change, resilience and empowerment in the rural communities of the state.

He said, “A notable 83.2 percent increase in livelihood assets within households, enhanced production in livestock and fish value chains for 82.1percent of farmers, a significant 55 percent of women experiencing increased access to resources and control over assets and the empowerment of 35% of farmers, particularly women, contributing to improved livelihoods to mention but a few of the achievements.

“As we stand on the cusp of closing this chapter, today’s gathering serves multiple purposes: Firstly, it allows us all to review the extent of the project implementation, evaluating our achievements against the set targets and deliverables. This is an opportunity to reflect on the tangible changes we’ve witnessed on the ground and to strategize for the future.

“We intend to showcase PROSELL as a project and a successful demonstration that has significantly contributed to reducing poverty, improving food and nutrition security and fostering gender equality in rural communities. The model the PROSELL project utilized can be replicated for sustainability by key stakeholders.

“Additionally, we will engage in collaborative discussions to develop a joint sustainability plan. The aim is to ensure that the positive changes initiated by PROSELL extend beyond its lifespan, leaving a lasting impact on the communities we’ve served.”

Oxfam Novib’s country relationship manager, Van Dixhoorn said over the past six years, PROSELL has been a beacon of change in the rural communities of Taraba State. With a commitment to reduce poverty, enhance food security, address gender inequality, and build resilience the project has demonstrated a lot of successes.