Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, a frontline governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Barr. Olubiyi Oladipupo Otegbeye, has said the divine providence favours a candidate from the Yewa-Awori extraction, hence the need all to support him for the top job.

Otegbeye also called on his kinsmen in diaspora to come together and be united behind him for the task ahead if elected as the next governor of Ogun State.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary Gala Night of Ilaro Descendants Union UK & Ireland, which held at the weekend, the ADC governorship candidate, who was represented at the occasion by his wife, Mrs. Roli Otegbeye, said the support for his ambition since INEC published his name as candidate, has been massive, even from other zones of State.

In a statement released Sunday by the Barrister Biyi Otegbeye Media Office, titled: “Ogun 2023: A Clarion Call to Yewa Awori in Diaspora”, described Otegbeye as a benefactor of Ilaro and Yewa-Awori upbringing and values.

According to him, unlike the past, “divine providence has gifted us with a rare opportunity to contest and win the governorship election come 2023. I Olubiyi Oladipupo Adisa Otegbeye, a descendant of Ilaro remain the only candidate of Yewa Awori extraction on ballot for the governorship election in 2023.

“Since INEC published my name on September 4, 2022; happenings in Yewa-Awori land have shown that our people are truly ready to make sure that one of us is elected governor. I have a compelling reason to believe this due to the enthusiasm and uncommon zeal that greeted my emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The support from our people back home have been phenomenal to the point that people from other zones who hitherto thought Yewa-Awori could not unite now have a change of mind.

“I cannot pretend that all is well even with this unprecedented scenario! Quite a handful of our people still think we are not ready and should wait till 2027! The logic of their position is frightening! I can only respond with a few rhetorical questions. Why not 2023? Can our people endure four more years of suffering? Who knows who will be alive in 2027? Will our brothers from the Central fold their arms and concede the position to us in 2027? Will we not return to the Era of multiple candidacy in Ogun west in 2027? What prevents us from trying in 2027 if we fail to secure the slot in 2023?”

While lamenting the suffering of Yewa-Awori people under the incumbent administration in the State, Otegbeye said: “Education is relegated and we have the highest drop out rates in ogun State! Medicare is comatose and you will be shocked by the state of our hospitals! Our hitherto hardworking mothers and wives have been forced into slavery of debts because they now survive on “Gurumi”- unregulated micro loan schemes operated by loans shark syndicates.

“Our daughters and Sons now face an uncertain future with glaring unemployment after working so hard to graduate from college. Bandits and Kidnappers have taken over our rural towns and night life is fast dissappearing. Cultism and ritual killings are now rampant!

“Our road infrastructure are all in terrible shapes or no longer motorable. From Ilara, Ijoun, Eggua, Oja- Odan, Ilase road to Owode, Ado Odo, Ikoga road, to Igbesa, Ejila Awori roads, Sango, Ilogbo to Oke Erinja Ilobi road, to Oke Odan , Eiyekose, Owo, Ilaro township roads and many more are all in a

mess of neglect!

“I am not going to belabour us on the need to have one of us elected as the Governor of Ogun State, because we all know that is not only imperative but also expedient if we truly desire to lift our people out of poverty and squalor. The timing of such effort must however be properly situated within the political realities of our dear Gateway state.”

The ADC candidate, who paid glowing tributes to the paramount ruler of Ilaro and other traditional rulers, however, urged the Ilaro Descendants Union in UK and Ireland to rally round him as a ‘consensus’ candidate in the forthcoming Ogun governorship poll in 2023.

He added: “I urge all of you to rally round our paramount ruler, other Kabiyesis and my humble self as our ‘consensus’ candidate and let’s work in unity to mobilize all sons and daughters of ILARO, All sons and daughters of YEWA AWORI, all indigenes of Ogun state and all registered voters in Ogun state to vote for me on March 11, 2023 as the next Governor of Ogun state and to vote for African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Ilaro Descendant Union in UK and Ireland has always played a pivotal role in alleviating the sufferings of our people and contributing immensely to the development of our dear ILARO. How can I ever forget your leadership role during the COVID-19 Pandemic. I salute you all.”