Ahead of the 2023 general election, some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State have warned against division and disunity in the State chapter of the party.

The party leaders, who expressed their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential race, said on no account would they betray him in the forthcoming election.

The PDP stakeholders from Ekiti South Senatorial District, comprising six local governments at a meeting in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, also threw their weight behind the reelection bid of the Senator representing Ekiti South in the Senate, Biodun Olujimi, and other party candidates from the zone.

They cautioned some loyalists of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who were planning anti-party activities, to refrain or face disciplinary action.

Olujimi’s adoption came barely one week after some Fayose’s loyalists endorsed the APC senatorial candidate in Ekiti South, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu, ahead of 2023 elections.

The Ekiti PDP Southern Senatorial Leaders made their position known, in a communique signed by the party’s chairman in the zone, Chief Femi Tijani, after the meeting attended by over 40 party bigwigs from across the six local government areas of the senatorial zone.

The communique, read by the PDP State Legal Adviser, Barr. Sunday Olowolafe, said they decided to adopt Atiku, Olujimi and other House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates in the district to prove their loyalty to PDP.

The communique reads; “That we remain resolute in our resolve to collectively work to ensure victory of our residential candidate and vice Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa in the February 25 2023 Presidential election.

“That members of the PDP in the South senatorial District of Ekiti State remain committed and resolute to the People’s oriented ideology of our great party- PDP.

“That we reinterate our resolve to collectively and assiduously work together to ensure the victory of all candidates in the forthcoming general elections slated for 25th February, 2023.”

The leaders warned those stoking ember of discord in the PDP, threatening to work against Olujimi’s interest in the senatorial contest to be wary of their actions.

It added further; “That the outstanding performance of distinguished Senator Olujimi in our great party, more particularly in the Ekiti South Senatorial District, has further earned PDP confidence of securing more votes and winning the next general elections in Ekiti State.

“That PDP members in Ekiti South Senatorial District and the general public should disregard the report of some people parading themselves as anti -Olujimi and to other candidates of PDP in Ekiti South Senatorial District against the interest of our great party.

“Hence we state categorically and unequivocally that those people causing confusion should have a rethink in the interest of PDP.

“Sequel to this ugly development, we the executives of PDP in the South senatorial district wishe to advise individuals violating the extant privisions of Section 58 [1](a) to (x) of the PDP constitution(as amended), to desist from acts and actions that can impede the progress of our great party to avoid disciplinary action as provided by the party’s Constitution.

“That we are voting Senator Biodun Olujimi as our party’s senatorial candidate and all other candidates of the PDP in Ekiti South Senatorial district.”