Ogun State government has commenced a solar-powered street lights-up project across the state as part of measures to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry.

The government‘s move came on the heels of recent arrests of vandals stealing street light cables and other accessories along the Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Expressway by security agents, with one of the criminals nabbed for stealing a transformer.

In a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, the senior special assistant to the governor on energy matters, Mr Oluwafemi Omisanjo, said persistent vandalism of government assets, especially the many street lights on the highways across the state, forced the current administration to seek an alternative to the generator-powered streets lights.

Consequently, the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, decided to introduce a more secure and sustainable solution, adding that a pilot scheme of the solar-powered streetlight has commenced in some parts of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Omisanjo said the government will replace the street lights on Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta Expressway with a solar-powered system.

The government, he added, is also embarking on a full-scale analysis of the planned deployment of the newly introduced solar-powered street lights to replace the current ones across the state.