The minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Rt Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has commended the large-scale Investments in local building materials in Nigeria, saying they boost the federal government’s building materials manufacturing hubs initiative in the country’s six geopolitical zones.

Advertisement

Ata made the commendation during his visit to Lagos and Ogun States’ industrial areas over the weekend.

“The growth of building materials industries is a clear indication that investors have heeded the federal government’s call to invest heavily in Nigeria, and this gesture is yielding fruitful outcomes,” Ata said.

He explained that Investments in building materials would support the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the housing sector, and impact the nation’s economy.

The minister visited Hwani Industrial complex in Shagamu and Abule Owu, Ogun State, noting that the complex’s large-scale production of building materials and equipment would significantly contribute to the nation’s housing needs.

“The large-scale industrial complexes like Hwani would have a positive economic impact, generating revenue, creating jobs, and reducing youth restiveness,” he stated.

He further highlighted the importance of industrial growth, and expressing satisfaction with the industry’s modern machinery and manufacturing capabilities, adding that similar complexes in Nigeria’s six geo-political zones would reduce unemployment, increase government revenue, and support the federal government’s housing initiativesThe managing director of Hwani Group and Jomoo Nigeria Limited, Chen Dibau, expressed his gratitude for the minister’s visit, stating that his company is committed to producing affordable and durable household materials and equipment for Nigerians.

The MD explained that the industry’s large-scale production capacity not only meets Nigeria’s needs but also has the potential to cover the entire West African sub-region, providing essential building supplies and materials from start to finish.