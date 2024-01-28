Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun expressed profound appreciation for the substantial positive contributions made by Lafarge Africa Plc to the socio-economic development of the State.

Acknowledging the company’s longstanding commitment to the local economy, Abiodun emphasised the crucial role of collaboration with the private sector in addressing the challenges of sustainable economic growth and job creation.

With over 64 years of presence in Ogun State, Lafarge Africa Plc has played a pivotal role in the state’s economic development, exemplifying a commitment to sustainable growth and community empowerment. The company’s extensive operations and investments have significantly contributed to job creation and overall economic prosperity.

Abiodun stated this at a recent courtesy visit by the management team of Lafarge Africa to the Governor office.

Abiodun also commended Lafarge for its impact on industrial activities, providing valuable employment opportunities for residents and fostering skills development, saying, “Lafarge’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, including investments in education, healthcare, and community infrastructure, underscore its dedication to enhancing the quality of life for Ogun State residents.”

The governor noted that the collaboration between Lafarge and the Government of Ogun State enhanced the resilience of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lafarge demonstrated a strong commitment to the well-being of Ogun State residents through the provision of equipped clinics for COVID-19 patients, medical supplies, among others.

In response, the chief executive officer of Lafarge, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi highlighted the company’s proud 64-year history of contributing to the economic growth of the Ewekoro axis.

He said: “Lafarge is part of the Holcim Group, one of the world’s leading building materials giants. A commitment to the sustainable development of every community and every country in which we operate is a fundamental, non-negotiable principle in our business.”

According to Alade-Akinyemi, the company’s commitment to sustainable development is nested in four pillars- circular economy, climate and energy, and people. Lafarge’s CSR interventions and commitments are carried out under the fourth pillar, ‘people’.

Abiodun assured the company of continued collaboration for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders, noting that his government was committed to attracting other multinational companies to the state, reaffirming the Company’s commitment to contributing to the region’s ongoing development.