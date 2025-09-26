The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, has called on Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to order the arrest of social media influencer, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, over her controversial plan to engage in a marathon sex with 100 men in a single day.

LEADERSHIP reports that Mandy Kiss had announced that the event would take place on September 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos, claiming it was aimed at securing her a place in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

However, the GWR in a statement distanced itself from the proposed stunt, stressing that it “does not monitor or endorse sexual activity as a record category” and only approves record attempts that are “measurable, verifiable, safe, and ethical.”

Despite the global body’s rejection, the monarch noted in an open letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu that Mandy Kiss had insisted she would go ahead with the plan. He described the move as a “public nuisance and a dangerous venture that could cost her life.”

“From my assessment, I do not think the lady in question knows the implications of what she is venturing into. If she knows, she will not attempt the planned ugly incident,” Oba Akinyemi said.

“Can she really survive what she plans to do? I am sure that men of the Nigeria Police Force will start arresting boys/men in Ikorodu if the ill-mannered lady dies as a result of the nonsense she is planning. The best approach to adopt is to arrest the lady who is currently constituting a public nuisance.”

The monarch further argued that such conduct tarnishes the reputation of Lagos State and undermines the legacies of prominent figures from the state, including President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Lagos State is your home state and the home state of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Mandy Kiss, whose attitude makes her look like a mentally unstable person, should not be allowed to stigmatise the name that Lagos State has built for many decades,” he said.

Oba Akinyemi recommended that after her arrest, the influencer should be returned to Ogun State and placed in rehabilitation.

“Let me also propose that after arresting Mandy Kiss, she should be sent back to her parents in Ogun State, where my no-nonsense Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will direct her re-arrest for the purpose of sending her to a rehabilitation centre like a psychiatric hospital for her insanity to be removed,” the monarch added.

The royal father also used the occasion to call for stronger government regulation of social media content, warning that unchecked exposure to “morally deficient” material was contributing to rising social vices among Nigerian youths.

“The moral decay in society needs to be given priority attention before everything goes out of hand. Our children who go on the internet for legitimate reasons will be exposed to the arrant nonsense that some content creators like Mandy Kiss engage in,” he said.

“As we all know, some countries where socially unacceptable films are produced regulate the activities of such practitioners on social media platforms, so Nigeria should not be an exception.”