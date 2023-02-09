Socio-cultural groups, Ohanaeze and Arewa Youths, have condemned the second attack and home invasion of the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

Masked gunmen had on Tuesday again invaded Ugochinyere’s house. The attack is coming barely three weeks after the same house was attacked by gunmen in January, which led to death of some persons.

The youth groups in separate statements signed by Ohanaeze Youth group Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, and Arewa Youths leader, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, called on security agencies to ensure that the culprits were arrested and prosecuted.

Ohanaeze Youths in particular accused Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, of allegedly using FIB officers to invade Ugochinyere’s house.

They urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Police Service Commission (PSC), to ensure the perpetrators are unmasked and brought to book.

On their part, Arewa Youths, who raised the alarm over alleged involvement of masked FIB officers and gunmen, also urged the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and PSC to ensure the perpetrators are identified and brought to book.

The groups said, “Recall that on January 14th in Akokwa, Imo State, motorcades conveying the gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s House, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others. While the police has sadly been silent on this matter, again, on Tuesday masked gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house with explosives.

“Security agencies shouldn’t keep let the attackers go scot-free. Not only was the House invaded, we also heard they surveyed the house and all areas for a possible future invasion. We are urging the the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba and Police Service Commission to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.”