Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stressed that it is in support of the decision of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to challenge the results of the February 25, 2023 presidential election in court.

The Ohanaeze elders in a statement signed by the chairman and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and made available to LEADERSHIP, highlighted that “Ohanaeze is aware that Peter Obi has gone to court to seek justice on the outcome of the presidential election.

“We want to state that Peter Obi has got our support, Ohanaeze Ndigbo however, will abide by the judgement of the court. Whoever emerges can count on our support,” he said.

The group also expressed “profound gratitude to all Nigerians from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria who supported a very illustrious, patriotic, resourceful and dependable Nigerian, His Excellency, Peter Obi during the just concluded presidential election.”

Ohanaeze said, “Peter Obi was not a candidate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, rather he was a candidate of many patriotic and concerned Nigerians who wanted a change for a new Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo however is conscious of the fact that under normal condition and by the zoning principle mutually agreed by all Nigerians, the president of Nigeria in the present dispensation should come from the South Eastern part of the Country.”

The group, however, expressed astonishment how “some powerful groups did everything possible to deny the Southeast the opportunity to realize this dream.

“Most patriotic Nigerians were disappointed with the situation. Many of them expressed their disappointment openly through various channels. The South East prayed to God and no doubt Peter Obi’s emergence is God’s answer to our prayers and that of all Nigerians for a president who would rise to the grave challenges of leadership in Nigeria.”