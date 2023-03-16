Nigerian Armed Forces has returned to the United Nations peacekeeping mission after years of absence, this is just as the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) marks one year of reconfiguration into a multinational peacekeeping force.

The Nigerian Base Defence Company deployed into UNISFA to join the rest of the Multinational Peacekeeping Force was inducted on 15 March,2023.

The induction of the Nigerian UN peacekeepers completes the eight-contingent member troops contributing countries in UNISFA.

The acting head of mission and force commander, UNISFA, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr in his speech during the parade held to commemorate the one year anniversary, stated that despite initial challenges, the Force has been able to achieve its mandate by providing protection of civilians, engage with the 2-host governments as well as the host communities to encourage dialogue, support humanitarian agencies to assist the people and provide support to the two-country teams of Juba and Khartoum to implement the Programmatic Funding Activities.

Sawyerr appreciated the cooperation and collaboration of the local administration and the traditional institutions in forging peaceful dialogue that would lead to the determination of the final status of Abyei.

He commended the support of the UN Headquarters for high level visits, budgetary allocations and logistics support.

He also lauded humanitarian agencies and NGOs for their support in delivering humanitarian assistance to the communities.

General Sawyerr further hailed the military, police and civilian components of the mission for working in synergy of vision.