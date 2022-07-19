Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday celebrated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi at his 60th birthday, stating that he remains an exceptional Nigerian politician.

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, disclosed this while fecilitating with the former governor of Anambra State on his 60th birthday.

Ogbonnia said Obi served as a state governor and left office with neither taint, tarnish nor blemish.

He described Obi as a game changer, soldier of morals, democracy archetype, the popular sentiment of youth politics, an abundance philosopher, prudent resource manager, ethnic barrier-breaker and a quintessential Igbo audacious icon.

He said the Obi’s trajectory at every juncture was dotted with ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Ogbonnia said while Obi was busy setting standards of good governance for posterity, some “other myopic, timid and mundane governors were busy with unconscionable primitive acquisition of wealth to the detriment or impoverishment of the very masses that voted them into office”.

The Ohanaeze scribe averred that the current events in the Nigerian democratic space is a veritable lesson to the incumbent and indeed to the generations yet unborn.

He said: “Obi was the governor of Anambra State between 2006 and 2014. What goes for Obi today is the awesome quality service he rendered to his people as a governor; and of course, the dispositional humility, character comeliness and intellectual acumen that define his public conduct.

“Today, Obi is widely impressed and embraced by the oppressed, dispossessed and the downtrodden on one hand; and overtly depressing to the oppressors, predators and political marauders, on the other.

“There is an age-old maxim founded on reason, experience and truth that a good name is far better than money, silver or gold. This saying has never been better exemplified than the infectious Peter Obi phenomenon. How else can one explain the ongoing intimidating Obi movement in present day Nigeria: a man whose track record of accomplishments has countervailed the regrettable and despicable tailspin of Nigerian bourgeois cash and carry democracy?”