Apex Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, has commiserated with victims of the explosion that occurred in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The organisation said it was indeed heart-breaking as dead bodies resulting from the blast were pulled from the rubble of a residential area in Old Bodija.

In a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze said while they joined the Ibadan community to mourn the loss of three lives in the catastrophe, they were delighted that over 77 injured persons have been discharged from the hospital.

Ogbonnia stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo holds the city of Ibadan with a deep emotional attachment for many reasons; some of which are the cordiality, hospitality, inter-religious harmony, conviviality and liberty.

He added that the Ibadan community provides for the Igbo in their diverse areas of enterprise and industry.

“The above age-long and exemplary Ibadan provenance has promoted the exchange of cultural values, camaraderie, inter-ethnic marriages and conferment of chieftaincy titles to various eminent Igbo; including the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo as the Balogun Babaguwa of Ibadan land.

“The Igbo leader commiserates with the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde; our great in-law, the Olubadan, His Eminence, Moshood Olalekan Balogun, the good people of Ibadan and the Afenifere over this unfortunate incident.

“The Igbo leader urges the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Oyo State Chapter to demonstrate total solidarity with the good people of Ibadan over this unusual occurrence,” he said.