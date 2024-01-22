The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide has confirmed that since the election of the incumbent governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, “Urhobo nation has been in tentacles, so tense and very disturbing.”

The statement may not be unconnected with the fact that all the contending forces in the governorship cases were Urhobo sons.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference in Warri, Delta State, the president-general of UPU, Chief Ese Gam said, “the storm is over”.

The UPU also appealed to the opposition to sheath their swords, support Governor Oborevwori-led government to move the state forward.

He said, “Since the election of the incumbent governor, Urhobo nation has been in tentacles. It has been so tense, very disturbing. The most disturbing part of it, is that all the contending forces are all Urhobo sons.

“I use this opportunity to appeal and implore all our other sons from other political parties particularly the APC, SDP and Labour Party to come together and let’s reason under the UPU body so that we can be better equipped to assist the Governor.

“That’s the most disturbing part of it, was not a fight between the Urhobo ethnic body and any other nationality in Delta State. It was more or less an in-house fight.

“As a matter of fact, the UPU, so many things had in mind, were put on hold after consultation with some stakeholders particularly, the traditional rulers.

“Now, I can say confidently that the storm is now over. If the storm is over. Urhobo nation should know that the cacophony of voices has collapsed at this particular time.

“We now have a governor on record for four years, God willing, for eight years. If we cannot as an Urhobo body come together, get united in order to move Delta State forward, history will not forgive us,” he said.