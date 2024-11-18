The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, has strongly opposed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent call for the removal of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obasanjo made the call for Yakubu’s removal from office during his speech at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University.

In a press release, Ohanaeze Ndigbo described Obasanjo’s call as “ill-advised” and “politically motivated,” lacking merit and ethical grounding.

The organisation pointed out Obasanjo’s own troubled legacy in overseeing Nigeria’s electoral processes, particularly during the 2003 and 2007 elections, which were widely condemned as the worst in Nigerian history.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasised that it was premature and ill-timed to call for Yakubu’s removal, especially since his tenure is set to end in 2025.

Instead, the organisation advocated stability and completion of ongoing reforms, suggesting that discussions about INEC’s future leadership and structure should commence after Yakubu’s term expires.

The organisation commended INEC’s advancements under Yakubu’s leadership, including the implementation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) during off-cycle elections, saying these developments have restored public confidence in the electoral process.

Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to promoting continuous electoral reforms in Nigeria.

He urged patriotic leaders and citizens to demand reforms that transcend partisan politics and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “It is fundamentally premature and ill-timed for anyone to call for the sack of Professor Mahmood Yakubu while he is still in office, especially in light of the fact that his tenure is set to conclude in 2025.

“We advocate for a period of stability and completion of ongoing reforms, suggesting that discussions around the future leadership and structure of INEC should commence only after Yakubu’s term has expired.

“Our organization’s position on this matter is clear: Nigeria’s electoral reforms should be approached with a spirit of collaboration and foresight, particularly as we look toward the end of Professor Yakubu’s tenure.

“We expect that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take decisive and judicious steps toward transforming INEC, with the robust support of the National Assembly, thereby fortifying the electoral landscape in Nigeria for all citizens.”