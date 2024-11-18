An Upper Shari’a Court in Kofar Kudu, Kano State, has discharged and acquitted the Jigawa State Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, of allegations of adultery brought against him by one Nasiru Buba.

Buba had accused Sankara of having an illicit affairs with his wife, Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

LEADERSHIP reports that Sankara was arrested by operatives of Kano State Hisbah Board in company of Tasleem at one of his properties in Kano.

Delivering the ruling, the presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki Yola, stated that investigations conducted by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police found no evidence to support Buba’s claim. “Following the investigation by the police, the report shows there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu,” the judge said.

The court also noted the absence of the complainant and his legal team during proceedings. “Since the complainant and his lawyers are not present to challenge the submission by the police, I have no choice but to strike out the case,” Justice Sarki Yola ruled.

Sankara’s lawyer, Barrister Sadam Suleiman, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, asserting that his client’s reputation had been salvaged. “We have always maintained that our client is innocent. The court has affirmed this by clearing his name based on the police investigation,” Suleiman stated.

Meanwhile, Rabiu Shu’aibu, representing Tasleem Baba Nabegu, hinted at potential legal action against Nasiru Buba for defamation. “We will discuss with our client to explore the possibility of filing a case against Nasiru Buba, as he has defamed her name,” Shu’aibu remarked.

