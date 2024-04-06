The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and its counterpart, Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) have warned against alleged desperate attempts by some corrupt politicians to undermine Nigeria’s present democratic dispensation for selfish ends.

The youth groups also condemned what it called a gang-up against President Bola Tinubu by some Northern elements, adding that the minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle has proved to be a reliable ally to the president, stressing that some politicians already scheming ahead of 2027 general elections and that Matawalle was well positioned to protect the president’s interest.

The national president of the YYC, Comrade Eric Oluwole and that of the Ohanaeze Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, made their positions known in separate statements made avail to newsmen.

Particularly, the Councils condemned perceived desperate efforts by the group of allegedly corrupt and unscrupulous politicians to instigate President Bola Tinubu against the minister of Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

“Despite the antics and failed efforts of these selfish politicians to put a wedge between the president and the minister, YYC shall continue to support the former Governor of Zamfara State and current Minister of Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle because of his genuine plans he has in supporting Mr President.

“We note that the efforts by these selfish and corrupt politicians are part of their game plan for the 2027 presidential election, which is to cause a division among his core loyalists and supporters in the North as to weaken the support base of President Tinubu in that region even before the 2027 Presidential Election.

“We assure these corrupt politicians that their unpopular and unpatriotic plan, and whatever other new plans will fail in view of the exemplary performance of the Tinubu Administration and the overwhelming popularity that the administration enjoys across the six Geo political regions of our dear Country the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

On his part, the Ohanaeze youth president Okwu said, “these desperate politicians tend to cause disaffection between the President and the Defence Minister, having realised that he would be very strategic to the president’s interest in the North ahead of the 2027 general election.

“They are the same people creating an atmosphere of disunity and insecurity in the North, all in a bid to discredit Mr President and make the security architecture look weak.

“They are determined to ensure that Mr President’s allies are displaced ahead of the election, which would in turn weaken his political base.”

The Ohanaeze group further stated that all the plans of the said detractors were to ensure that “the gains made by the current administration in the areas of security and welfare of the masses are scuttled.”