Muda-Lawal Market Traders Association has reminded Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad on his promise to rehabilitate the market secretariat to facilitate activities of the leadership of the market.

The chairman of the Muda-Lawal market, Bala Mai Kaji gave the reminder when he led management of the market on a courtesy visit to the State Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Danlami Ahmed Kawule to renew their support to the government of Bala Muhammad.

Mai Kaji said they believed in the capacity of the governor and his commitment in turning around the economic fortune of the state and promised to continue supporting the governor to succeed.

Responding, the Commissioner Danlami Ahmed Kawule acknowledged their support towards bringing the governor to power and assured them that their demand would be addressed.

He called on them to continue giving support to the PDP-led administration in the state to succeed in turning around the economy of the state for the common good of all.