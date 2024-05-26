The youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has advocated progressive ranching laws in the South East geo-political zone and other states in Nigeria.

The acting national youth leader of Ohanaeze, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, made the call at a press briefing on the recent Igbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders Convention held in Enugu.

He said the convention commended the Enugu State government for pioneering the enactment of progressive ranching laws in the state and urged others in Nigeria, especially in the South East, to emulate the state.

Okpalaezeukwu commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Comrade Ayodele Olawande as minister of state for youth development.

“The convention unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the acting national youth leader, Mazi. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, for the good works they are doing for the Igbo nation.

“We salute the courage of the governors of the South-East in curbing the menace of insecurity in the region, however, we urge them to inculcate the Igbo youth in the security structure of their various states,” he stated.