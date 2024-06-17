Ad

The Emir of Damaturu, HRH Alhaji Shehu Hashimi Ibn Elkenemi has called on youths to engage themselves in farming activities to become self-reliant, saying government alone cannot provide everything.

The monarch gave the charge in his Sallah Massage in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital on Sunday where he also emphasised the need for youths to engage in small-scale businesses to cater for themselves and become productive.

The Emir also called on the parents and guardians to enroll their children in Western and Islamiya schools, pointing out that education is the backbone of every society.

He further expressed dismay over the vandalisation of critical infrastructure in the region which causes serious setback in the economic activities and difficulties across the state.

The royal father urged people to continue praying to Almighty Allah as prayer is the weapon for every Muslim, and urged them to seek for Allah’s forgiveness and desist from other social vices.

He charged the people of the state to continue praying for peace and good governance, progress and a bountiful agricultural harvest in the state and Nigerians at large.

He commended the state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni for his untiring efforts and good governance, as well as ensuring the safety of citizens and their properties across the state.