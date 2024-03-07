A group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has lauded the National Assembly over the passage of the South East Development Commission Bill.

The Senate passed the bill almost two months after its passage by the House of Representatives.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the national president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said the passage of the bill was a dream come true for Ndigbo.

Okwu, who hailed the Senate leadership under Senator Godswill Akpabio for passing the bill without haste, said, “We have always expressed our unflinching support to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“We know that under his watch, every section of Nigeria will get due legislative attention without much ado and that is exactly what has happened.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council equally lauds the House of Representatives for taking the lead in December last year.

“It is clear that we have responsive and capable leaders in both chambers of the National Assembly.

“We equally commend the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, a great Igbo leader, for initiating and seeing to the passage of the bill in the Green Chamber,” he said.